See All the Rappers Touring in 2026

Touring is one of the best ways rappers can directly connect with their dedicated fans. In 2026, several of the game's biggest artists as well as those on the rise are heading out on the road

This year, J. Cole released The Fall-Off, his seventh album and reportedly his last. His supporters are eager to hear him perform songs, like "Tow Six" and "Bunce Road Blues" featuring Tems and Future, live on The Fall-Off World Tour. This major arena run covers more than 50 dates in over 15 countries. The trek kicks off July 11 in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Dec. 12 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Cardi B is currently rocking crowds on her Little Miss Drama Tour. The Bronx rapper hits 30 cities on her jaunt, and is scheduled to wind down in Atlanta on April 17. Meanwhile, Don Toliver will get on the road in the spring in support of his latest release, Octane. The Houston rapper-singer's tour kicks off May 8 at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and ends July 5 in Denver.

After a four-year hiatus, Baby Keem returns to the rap game with a new album, Ca$ino, and a world tour. The Grammy-winning artist will embark on a 36-date excursion that will include cities in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom in 2026. The tour begins on April 15 in Raleigh, N.C., and finishes on Sept. 18 in London.

Overall, there have been over 40 tours announced this year, with more to comes. So take a look at which rappers are currently touring in 2026 below and check back as the list is updated throughout the year.

