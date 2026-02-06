J. Cole Drops The Fall-Off Album

At long last, J. Cole releases his highly anticipated The Fall-Off album.

On Friday (Feb. 6), the North Carolina rapper blessed fans with his seventh studio album. The latest album from the Dreamville head honcho arrives with 24 songs, which include two bonus tracks.

The album has been a long time in the making. When Jermaine released his album, KOD, back in 2018, the final song was called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).” That April, he confirmed it is the title of an upcoming album he was working on. He later revealed the songs "Everybody Dies" and "False Prophets" were meant to be on the album. During his set at the 2019 Day N Night Festival, Cole all but confirmed fans would be getting the album in 2020. Plans have since changed.

In 2021, he dropped the album The Off-Season. Followed by the 2022 Gangsta Grillz mixtape D-Day. After teasing TFO again in February of 2024, he put out the surprise mixtape Might Delete Later, which was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Cole spent the latter part of 2024 reminiscing about his life and career via the audio series Inevitable. In 2025, he dropped the single "Clouds."

Last month, Cole officially announced The Fall-Off. On Jan. 27, a day before his birthday, he dropped four new freestyles in the form of Birthday Blizzard '26.

Check out J. Cole's The Fall-Off album below.

J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tracklist

Disc 29

1. “29 Intro”

2. “Two Six”

3. “Safety”

4. “Run a Train”

5. “Poor Thang”

6. “Legacy”

7. “Bunce Road Blues”

8. “Who TF IZ U”

9. “Drum n Bass”

10. “The Let Out”

11. “Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas”

Bonus: “Lonely at the Top”

Disc 39

1. “39 Intro”

2. “Inevitable”

3. “The Villest”

4. “Old Dog”

5. “Life Sentence”

6. “Only You”

7. “Man Up Above”

8. “I Love Her Again”

9. “What If”

10. “Quik Stop”

11. “And the Whole World Is the Ville”

Bonus: “Ocean Way”

Stream J. Cole's The Fall-Off Album