J. Cole Drops The Fall-Off Tracklist, Breaks Down the Meaning Behind Double-Disc Concept

J. Cole has dropped the tracklist for his highly-anticipated new project, The Fall-Off, and shared a message explaining the meaning behind his double-disc concept.

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), J. Cole hopped on his Instagram page and revealed the tracklist to his eighth project, The Fall-Off, a double-disc concept that he says will be his final album. According to the liner notes, the collection boasts 24 tracks across two discs, labeled, "Disc 29" and "Disc 39." In addition to the tracklist, the back artwork features a wall adorned with posters of Cole's childhood rap idols including 50 Cent, Eminem, Canibus, Beanie Sigel, Ghostface Killah and others.

Among the song titles are "Two Six," which is a nickname of Cole's hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cumberland County's "026" code. Other songs like "Bombs in the Ville," "The Villest" and the "Whole Wide World Is the Ville," are obvious nods to the city of Fayetteville.

While no guest appearances have been confirmed yet, the album's executive producers are Cole's longtime manager, Ibrahm Hamad, and veteran producer T-Minus.

J. Cole also shared another message breaking down the meaning behind his double-disc format. In his lengthy missive, Cole described his project as coming full circle to his roots from his first mixtape, The Come Up in 2007, to a much wiser artist and reaching a little bit closer to peace in his life.

"Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old," the 40-year-old rhymer wrote. "The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one; my ambitions to 'come up' in the rap game. The second was more subtle; my physical change of location to do so."

"The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle," Cole added. "Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city."

"Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace," he continued.

"Thank you to every artist and photographer that cleared these pictures. I woke up every morning as a teenager quite literally looking up to yall. When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too," Cole concluded.

J. Cole's The Fall-Off will arrive on digital streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 6).

J. Cole, The Fall-Off Tracklist:

Disc 29

1. "29 Intro"

2. "Two Six"

3. "Safety"

4. "Run a Train"

5. "Poor Thang"

6. "Legacy"

7. "Bunce Road Blues"

8. "Who TF Iz U"

9. "Drum n Bass"

10. "The Let Out"

11. "Bombs in the Ville/ Hit the Gas"

12. "Lonely at the Top" (Bonus)

Disc 39

1. "39 Intro"

2. "The Fall-Off Is Inevitable"

3. "The Villest"

4. "Old Dog"

5. "Life Sentence"

6. "Only You"

7. "Man Up Above"

8. "I Love Her Again"

9. "What If"

10. "Quik Stop"

11. "And the Whole World is the Ville"

12. "Ocean Way" (Bonus)

See J. Cole's Back Cover for The Fall-Off and His Break Down of His Double-Disc Concept

J. Cole reveals the tracklist for his new double album, The Fall-Off. realcoleworld/Instagram loading...

J. Cole explains the meaning behind his double-disc concept for The Fall-Off project. realcoleworld/Instagram loading...

