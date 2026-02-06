New Drake Songs Leak Shortly Before J. Cole’s Album Drops

Two new Drake song snippets leak shortly before J. Cole's The Fall-Off album came out last night.

On Thursday night (Feb. 5), DJ Akademiks went on livestream and slickly dropped multiple unreleased Drizzy song clips.

"When I say 'Free Slime' I ain't talking that talk, I really..." Drake raps before Ak cuts the audio.

Ak implies he knows the release date of Drake's Iceman album before playing another longer clip. On this one, Aubrey raps about greatness.

"You know what? Don't call me no greatest/Those guys you saying are great makes that an understatement," Drake spits. "F**k them haters, double agents/Even my label, gave them 15 years of my soul..."

After previewing the new Drake tracks, Ak addresses speculation that he played the songs at the behest of Drake in order to steal shine from Cole's release.

"Here's the truth about that," Ak said. "I made that call. I had the snippet for about four days. How I got it, I won't mention. But, I said, hey, I wasn't going to play it. Tonight comes up. This is a hip-hop night...I'm like, I'm gonna play the snippet and really kinda like start some conversation."

J. Cole's long-awaited The Fall-Off album dropped at midnight. The 24-track LP features guest appearances from Future, Tems, Burna Boy and more. Drake has been teasing his Iceman album for the past year. He has yet to reveal the release date.

Check Out the New Drake Song Leaks

