Here Are the XXL Awards 2026 Nominees and New Board Members

The XXL Awards 2026 are back and bigger than ever. We kick things off today (Feb. 9), by announcing the nominees and board members. This year, there are 15 categories, including Album of the Year, and Male and Female Rapper of the Year. We've also added four more categories to make things more interesting, including Verse of the Year, Social Media Master, Rapper-Hosted Podcast and Viral Song of the Year.

Winners will be crowned after a voting process from the awards board of label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The XXL Awards board votes in 14 categories while the fans get to vote for The People's Champ. Voting begins today and ends on Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced later this month.

In addition to past board members, XXL has added 45 more music industry heavyweights this year. Welcome Idris "Peeda Pan" Abdul Wahid, Antoine “Fee” Banks, Steve Berman, Big Sean, Chief Keef, Carlos Cuadros, Josh Dickinson, DJ Drewski, DJ Kast One, Cara Donatto, Jessica Eason, Peter Edge, Bianca Edwards, Justin Eshak, Bill Evans, Kierra Felton, John Fleckenstein, Lena Franklin, Funkmaster Flex, Stan Gabart, Wendy Goldstein, David “Dave-O” Grear, David Gross, Ambrosia Healy, Norjon Hedman, Natalie Ho, Chris Jordan, Sophie Kautz, Jaide Lewis, Naim McNair, Metro Boomin, Zekiel Nicholson, Tim Pithouse, Joshua “J1” Raiford, Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed, Malita Rice, Jim Roppo, Jentry Salvatore, Javier "Jay" Sang, Lauren Schneider, Jay Schumer, Dante Smith, Charlene Thomas, Michael "Blue" Williams, Henny Yegezu and Amanda Zimmerman. There are 353 XXL Awards board members now.

Check out the XXL Awards 2026 nominees below.

XXL Awards 2026 Nominees

Artist of the Year

Tyler, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Clipse

Cardi B

Playboi Carti

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album of the Year

Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out

Cardi B, Am I the Drama?

Playboi Carti, Music

J.I.D, God Does Like Ugly

Drake and PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Tyler, The Creator, Don’t Tap The Glass

Freddie Gibbs, Alfredo 2

Song of the Year

Drake and PartyNextDoor, “Nokia”

Metro Boomin, “Take Me Thru Dere” featuring Quavo, YKNiece, Breskii, DJ Spinz

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Shot Callin”

Clipse, “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Gunna, “wgft” featuring Burna Boy

Playboi Carti, “Rather Lie” with The Weeknd

G Herbo, “Went Legit”

Male Rapper of the Year

Tyler, The Creator

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T

Malice

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Playboi Carti

Female Rapper of the Year

Cardi B

Monaleo

GloRilla

Doechii

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Ice Spice

Lyricist of the Year

Malice

Joey Bada$$

J.I.D

Drake

Freddie Gibbs

Chance The Rapper

Wale

Producer of the Year

Metro Boomin

Sounwave

The Alchemist

Pharrell Williams

Cardo Got Wings

Turbo

F1lthy

Performer of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator

Doechii

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Playboi Carti

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “Luther”

Drake, “Nokia”

Clipse, “So Be It”

Doechii, “Denial Is a River”

Tyler, The Creator, “Darling, I”

Travis Scott, “4x4”

Destroy Lonely, “Screwed Up”

Verse of the Year

J. Cole on “Clouds” (Verse 2)

Malice on Clipse’s “F.I.C.O.” featuring Stove God Cooks

Kendrick Lamar on Clipse’s “Chains & Whips”

Pusha T on Clipse’s “So Be It”

Samara Cyn on “Vitamins & Minerals” (Verse 1)

J.I.D on “Community” featuring Clipse

Meek Mill on Fridayy’s “Proud of Me”

Social Media Master of the Year

50 Cent

Boosie BadAzz

Cardi B

Plies

Dax

Soulja Boy

Vic Mensa

Rapper-Hosted Podcast of the Year

The Joe Budden Podcast

Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267)

Fat Joe and Jada

It Is What It Is (Cam’ron and Ma$e)

Let’s Rap About It (Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino, Dave East)

Drink Champs

Best Rapper in L.A. (Murs)

Viral Song of the Year

Metro Boomin, “Take Me Thru Dere” featuring Quavo, YKNiece, Breskii, DJ Spinz

Skrilla, “Doot Doot (6 7)”

Pluto and YKNiece, “Whim Whammie”

Rob49, “WTHelly”

Doechii, “Anxiety”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Shot Callin”

Gelo, “Tweaker”

Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year

Gunna

Chance The Rapper

The Game

Megan Thee Stallion

50 Cent

Trae Tha Truth

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

The People's Champ

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Playboi Carti

Nicki Minaj

Tyler, The Creator

Travis Scott

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Cardi B

50 Cent

Gunna

G Herbo

J.I.D

Joey Bada$$

Pooh Shiesty

Westside Gunn

Eminem

Yeat

Malice