YoungBoy Never Broke Again Affiliate Ben10 Reportedly Shot Following Robbery Attempt, Second Man Shot

YoungBoy Never Broke Again affiliate NBA Ben10 and a second man have reportedly been shot following a robbery attempt in Houston.

On Thursday (April 9), Fox 26 Houston reported on the shooting, which occurred at Confessions restaurant. The incident started after multiple men attempted to rob another man of his jewelry. A fight ensued, with multiple men pouncing on the robbery victim. He subsequently pulled out a gun and began opening fire, striking two individuals.

Many people online have identified one of the shooting victims as NBA Ben10. One man was shot in the torso and the other man was shot in his arms and legs. However, it is unclear if the shooting victims were part of the robbery or bystanders. The shooter then fled the scene. The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.

The owner of Confessions has released the following statement to Fox 26 about the shooting.

"Confessions does not condone violence of any kind, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that compromises the safety and well-being of our guests and staff," the statement reads. "Our restaurant has always been, and will continue to be, a place centered on celebration, connection, and great food. We are actively reviewing the incident internally and with the Houston Police Department and working to strengthen our safety protocols and operational procedures to help ensure the continued protection of everyone who walks through our doors."

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

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