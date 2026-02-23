YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes His 13th Child

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has welcomed his 13th child.

On Sunday (Feb. 22), the Louisiana rapper and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, revealed that she gave birth to the couple's third child together via a post on his Instagram Story. In the clip, Jazlyn is wearing a hospital gown.

"My gangsta had her baby. How do you feel?" YB asks.

"I need rest," she responds.

The 26-year-old rapper first announced the pregnancy in July of 2024, on the track "If You Need Me," where he raps, "Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap."

The following month, Top put out the song "This Month Confessions," where he claimed one of his other children's mothers, Iyanna Mayweather, was also pregnant.

"Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it/This ain't the time, I told you, 'No', I made you cry, now I feel illiterate," he raps.

However, Iyanna denied that she is expecting a child with the rapper.

In the months since then, Jazlyn has been spotted with a growing baby bump at various stops on Top's MASA Tour. The couple had a gender reveal party last October, where they learned Jazlyn was having a girl. She posted several vlogs on her YouTube channel documenting maternity photos and giving updates on her pregnancy.

This is YB and Jaz's third child together—they already have a 4-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son—and the rapper's 13th kid in total with 10 women.

