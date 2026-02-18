YoungBoy Never Broke Again Denies Talking to Someone Else’s Girlfriend From a Fake Page, Insists He’s a Gangsta

NBA YoungBoy denies talking to someone else’s girlfriend from a fake page and insists he’s a gangsta.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 16), YB went on Instagram Live and addressed rumors that he is messing with someone else's girlfriend.

“This my last time telling y'all," he began. One of you stupid-a*s little boys gon' get yourself hurt behind a h*e. I'm a gansta, I'm telling you like a man, I don't play on no fake page. I aint got that to do. I'm too G'd up, man."

"You want a ni**a to f**k your bi**h so bad," he continued. "I'm telling you, I don't talk to none of these ni**as weird-a*s h*es. F**k you and them h*es, my dude. I don't think you ni**as know how bad I can't stand y'all. I'll spit on one of y'all girlfriends. I don't like you little boys.

It's unclear to whom YB's message is directed. However, just after midnight on Wednesday (Feb. 18), the rapper shared a video of the streamer Tbvnks calling out his ex-girlfriend, Zach LaVine’s sister, for fantasizing over NBA YoungBoy during their relationship.

"She got one phone case of NBA YoungBoy, I asked her not to put that on your phone case," Tbvnks said. "At this point, you are fantasizing and putting above the person you are with because of how much music you like. You are walking around with another man on your phone case. She crashed out, call me insecure."

YB captioned the post: "At this point [crying laughing emoji]."

Do you think YB was sliding in DMs?

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Reaction

