YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s MASA Tour Earns $70 Million, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tour by a Debut Headlining Rapper

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA Tour has become the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper with earnings of $70 million.

Touring Data reported the record-setting feat on Feb. 14. NBA YoungBoy's tour revenue was a total of $70,012,731 and 552,215 tickets were sold across 42 shows.

His Philadelphia show at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 3, 2025, earned $2.373 million, becoming his highest-grossing concert of all time, while his most attended show was at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he sold 15,343 tickets on Nov. 9, 2025.

The MASA Tour marked the 26-year-old rapper's first performance trek in five years following legal issues. Throughout 2025, the tour was the scene for many viral moments that carried over to social media. From children to grown adults in attendance rapping along with NBA, to NBA giving out money to fans, there was plenty to document from each city's show.

The momentum from the tour and fan support led to YB earning two Billboard-charting songs on the Hot 100. "Shot Callin," climbed to No. 43, and "What You Is" at No. 75 during the height of the tour.

Andrew Lieber, YoungBoy's booking agent and founder of MAC Agency, told XXL last October that over half a million tickets had been sold for the rapper's MASA tour to date at that time, and box office gross figures would surpass over $75 million across the 45 sold-out shows. Some shows were canceled, leading to the 42 shows that were accounted for in the final Touring Data numbers.

"This tour cements NBA YoungBoy the GOAT of this generation!," Lieber said. "The comparisons to Michael Jackson are on point. He is the one."

Fellow rappers joined YB on stage as well. Sexyy Red, Kevin Gates, Boosie BadAzz and Skrilla, among others, performed on the MASA Tour.

See the Numbers on NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour

