Assistant Principal Brings YoungBoy Never Broke Again Impersonator to School, Students Go Crazy

An assistant principal brought a YoungBoy Never Broke Again imposter to her high school, and chaos ensued.

On Monday (Jan. 19), video surfaced of an assistant principal named Amanda Hughes surprising her students with a YB imposter, who is wearing dark shades, tight jeans, a Balenciaga sweatshirt and carrying a lime green bandana.

"I brought a special guest here for my students today," she says before leaving her office with faux Top. "[The students] are excited to see. We are gonna see what's going on. We gon' get some laughs in today."

The students at the school went crazy after seeing who they believed to be YoungBoy walking the halls. At one point, the AP and fake YB take a stroll around the school's campus and decide to break out running. Many students follow after them, screaming.

However, some students were not convinced.

"That is not YoungBoy, though. She playing," one girl yells out.

Other students, and even a teacher, took pictures with the YB imposter. Several girls also made a TikTok dance video with "YoungBoy" standing in the background.

Several rapper impersonators have popped up on social media in recent years, including viral imitators of Drake, Lil Durk, Kevin Gates, Takeoff and others.

NBA YoungBoy fandom seems to be at an all-time high. In 2025, he embarked on the massive MASA Tour, which grossed over $70 million. Last week, he released his latest album Slime Cry.

