Here Are the XXL Awards 2026 Winners

Award season continues with the annual XXL Awards 2026. Now that the votes have been tallied, it's time to name the winners.

This year, in addition to the usual categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and more, we've also added four more categories to make things more interesting, including Verse of the Year, Social Media Master, Rapper-Hosted Podcast and Viral Song of the Year to spice things up. There are 15 categories total. See the full list of nominees here to catch up on who was in the running.

After a huge comeback year in 2025, Clipse's Malice and Pusha T emerged as big winners in the XXL Awards this year. As a group, they won three XXL Awards, and King Push additionally took home the award for Verse of the Year. As expected, Kendrick Lamar won big, claiming three awards, including Male Rapper of the Year.

Winners were voted on by the distinguished XXL Awards board, made up of 353 members in the music industry. This year, new additions include Carlos Cuadros, Josh Dickinson, DJ Drewski, DJ Kast One, Cara Donatto, Jessica Eason, Peter Edge, Bianca Edwards, Justin Eshak, Bill Evans, Kierra Felton, John Fleckenstein, Lena Franklin, Funkmaster Flex, Stan Gabart, Wendy Goldstein, David “Dave-O” Grear, David Gross, Ambrosia Healy, Norjon Hedman, Natalie Ho, Chris Jordan, Sophie Kautz, Jaide Lewis, Naim McNair, Metro Boomin, Zekiel Nicholson, Tim Pithouse, Joshua “J1” Raiford, Ebrahim “Abe” Rasheed, Malita Rice, Jim Roppo, Jentry Salvatore, Javier "Jay" Sang, Lauren Schneider, Jay Schumer, Dante Smith, Charlene Thomas, Michael "Blue" Williams, Henny Yegezu and Amanda Zimmerman.

Take a look below to see all the winners for the XXL Awards 2026.

XXL Awards 2026 Winners

Artist of the Year: Clipse

Album of the Year: Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out

Song of the Year: Clipse, "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar

Male Rapper of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Female Rapper of the Year: Doechii

Lyricist of the Year: J.I.D

Producer of the Year: Metro Boomin

Performer of the Year: Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year: Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Luther"

Verse of the Year: Pusha T on Clipse's "So Be It"

Social Media Master of the Year: 50 Cent

Rapper-Hosted Podcast of the Year: Joe and Jada (Fat Joe and Jadakiss)

Viral Song of the Year: Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere" featuring Quavo, YKNiece, Breskii and DJ Spinz

Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year: Gunna

The People's Champ: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

See the 15 Winners for the XXL Awards 2026