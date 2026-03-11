50 Cent Clowns Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East and Fabolous in AI Music Video for Max B Collab

50 Cent clowns Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East and Fabolous in a new AI music video for the Max B collab "No More Tricks, No More Tries."

After debuting the track via Instagram on March 7, 50 shared the visual for the song on Tuesday (March 10). The video, produced by Instagram user @man.of.one.kind, is fully AI-created.

One scene shows 50 and Max riding around New York City. AI versions of Capo, Maino, Fab and Dave East also make cameos in video as Fif and Max rap, "No more tricks (No more), no more tries (No more)/You ni**as is pu**y, I can see it in your eyes (Uh-huh)/Black trench coat, we be creeping in disguise (Yup, yeah)/I'm done with you bi*ches, no more believing in lies."

50 Cent captioned the post, "Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s," in an apparent reference to T.I. and the Harris family. "I’ll deal with Bill later. I am the algorithm!"

The creator of the visual captioned the video on his Instagram page: "Fif made me do it!"

This is the second track 50 Cent has released in the past week. Last week, he debuted the Power Origins theme song "No One Told Us" featuring Leon Thomas, which takes shots at T.I. and his family.

50 Cent's beef with Jim Jones has Capo's Let's Rap About It podcast cohosts catching strays.

Last December, 50 Cent trolled Maino, Jim, Dave and Fab for disparaging comments made on the pod about his new Diddy documentary. Fif shared an alleged voicemail from the owner of the building where the pod is taped, who claimed Jim owed back rent for the space. 50 Cent threatened to pay the balance, which would make him a part-owner of the podcast.

Jim, Maino, Fan and Dave East responded in December by releasing the "Squatter's Rights Freestyle," which took aim at 50. The G-Unit head honcho has continued to troll the rappers, particularly Jim. In February, 50 shared footage of Jim trying to break into his podcast space after allegedly being evicted.

Check Out 50 Cent and Max B's "No More Tricks, No More Tries" Music Video

