The Game Calls Out 50 Cent While Making a Club Appearance in New York City

During a club appearance in New York City, The Game calls out 50 Cent, announcing, "Somebody tell Fif, I'm here!"

The Game is back outside and he's looking for 50 Cent. On May 3, a viral video surfaced on social media featuring the Los Angeles rapper calling out his former G-Unit leader during a club appearance in New York City.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Game is talking to the crowd and begins taunting Fif.

"I got kicked out of G-Unit for doing stupid s**t," he said, adding, "I'm just a f**ked up ni**a."

Before the DJ could spin a song, the Compton rhymer yelled one more vocal salvo at 50 Cent.

"Somebody tell Fif I'm here!" he exclaimed as he raised his arms in the sky.

This isn't the first time Game has called out 50 Cent. In September of 2022, the The Documentary rapper was at the Legends Only concert in Houston, TX, when he revealed to the audience that he still doesn't like 50.

"I still don't f**k with 50 cent, he's a bi**h," he told the crowd. "Ain't no cut with that ni**a."

"He's a sucka," he continued. "I'mma say it in Houston, I'll say it in New York, I'll say it anywhere...he's a straight bi**h. And I like the TV shows, ni**a, put that on the internet."

Four years later, it appears The Game and 50 Cent have settled their feud but they are not cordial with each other.

Interestingly, 50 Cent recently shared on his Instagram page a video of himself performing alongside Mary J. Blige at her Las Vegas residency. The background music he used for his visual is MJB's "MJB da MVP" from her 2005 album, The Breakthrough, which was the remix for The Game and 50 Cent's "Hate It or Love It" track.

See Game Call Out 50 Cent While in the Club in New York City

See 50 Cent's Video Documenting His Appearance With Mary J. Blige in Las Vegas

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