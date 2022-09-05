Don't expect The Game and 50 Cent to resolve their beef anytime soon. Last night, during a club performance, the Compton, Calif. rapper called out 50 and said he was a "bitch."

On Monday (Sept. 5), The Shade Room posted a video on their Instagram page of The Game at the Legends Only concert at Bar 5015 club in Houston Sunday night (Sept. 4). In the clip, the Drillmatic creator blasted 50 Cent and called him a bitch.

"I still don't fuck with 50 cent, he's a bitch," he told the crowd. "Ain't no cut with that nigga."

"He's a sucka," he continued. "I'mma say it in Houston, I'll say it in New York, I'll say it anywhere...he’s a straight bitch. And I like the TV shows, nigga, put that on the internet."

The Game's profanity-laced remarks about his former G-Unit boss might be in response to 50 trolling him on Saturday (Sept. 3) after he won an Emmy for his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show back in February.

The New York powerhouse went on his IG page and posted a .Gif of himself laughing as he drives off in his car with the caption, "Oh no, [sad face emoji] I'm sorry you don’t get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL."

As you may recall, The Game felt like he was purposely snubbed from performing at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show because he wasn’t a "safe artist" like Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Fif.

"The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [halftime show] is because I’m not a safe artist," he explained on the I Am Athlete podcast. "They went with the safe artists. I’m not taking away from the fact that they were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. niggas wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened."

"The fucking Rams was in the Super Bowl, bro" he continued. "L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call. I was hurt by that."

Hate it or love it, The Game has no love for 50 Cent.

Watch The Game's Performance at The Legends Only Event Below.