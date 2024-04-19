Fans Joke That 50 Cent Is the New Tyler Perry After Opening Giant Film Studio in Louisiana

Fans are jokingly crowning 50 Cent the new Tyler Perry after Fif opened his new film studio in Louisiana.

50 Cent Opens Sprawling Film Studio

On Thursday (April 18), 50 announced the launch of his new G-Unit Films studio in Shreveport, La.

"Excited to announce the expansion of G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of my G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," 50 Cent shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A ceremony was held at Government Plaza in Shreveport where 50 sybollicly signed lease to open the studio in which Curtis was given the key to the city.

Fans Joke 50 Cent Is the New Tyler Perry

50 Cent's power moves have fans jokingly comparing the BMF executive producer to billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry.

"Dude lowkey becoming the Male Tyler Perry it’s crazy to see," one person shared on X.

"The male Tyler Perry!!!" another tweet on the topic reads.

"Ppl calling 50 cent the 'male' Tyler Perry is killing meee," someone else posted.

Why Are People Calling 50 the New Tyler Perry?

Tyler Perry is goals for any Black filmmaker. The stageplay creator turned billionaire film magnate also owns a massive film studio in Atlanta, Tyler Perry Studios, which he opened in 2019. The lot is the biggest film studio in the United States and the first one owned by an African American. As far as the "male Tyler Perry" jokes go, Perry, dresses up as a woman for his flagship character Madea.

Check out fans jokingly calling 50 Cent the new Tyler Perry below.

See Fans' Reactions to 50 Cent Jokingly Being Labeled the New Tyler Perry