50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather After Boxer Gervonta Davis Threatens to Knock Floyd Out

50 Cent never misses an opportunity to troll his frenemy Floyd Mayweather. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Fif poked fun at Floyd after boxer Gervonta Davis threatened to knock Floyd out.

On Saturday (April 27), 50 Cent decided to jump into a social media spat between Floyd Mayweather and his boxing rival Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Following the announcement that Davis was going to fight boxer Frank Martin in June, Floyd hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (April 26) and posted a since-deleted fictitious flyer showing an imaginary Davis versus Shakur Stevenson boxing match. "This should be the fight," he wrote in the caption.

Floyd also posted a video of Davis dancing and captioning it with, "We always knew he had sugar in his tank."

Davis caught wind of Floyd's deleted IG posts and decided to threaten him on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, which can be viewed below, Davis wrote, "Now if I f**k around and knock Floyd out when I see em and I'll care about going back to jail. He such a b***h he don't allow his security carry guns…"

After reading a blog post about Davis' tweet, 50 then reshared it on his Instagram page along with his two cents (pun intended) on Dave's threat against Floyd.

"Ahh Champ [Gervonta] gonna f**k you up champ, I think you should only text him. Tank sharp right now might knock you right the f**k out!" he wrote in the caption.

It's not unusual for Fif to clown Floyd on social media.

50 Cent Questions If Floyd Mayweather Is Stupid

Back in February, 50 Cent jumped on IG and trolled Floyd following his comments on The Pivot Podcast regarding Diddy's various sexual assault lawsuits he has been hit with in the past few months.

The Power co-creator questioned why Floyd would offer his opinion on Diddy's legal situation without anyone asking him.

"They didn’t even ask him about this," 50 captioned a video clip of Floyd's comments about Diddy in the IG post below. "Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f**k out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT? COMING soon."

