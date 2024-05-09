50 Cent Clowns New York Governor for Claiming Black Kids From the Bronx Don’t Know the Word Computer

50 Cent clowns New York Governor Kathy Hochul for claiming that Black children from the Bronx don't know the word computer.

50 Cent Pushes Back Against New York Governor on Instagram

On Wednesday (May 8), the G-Unit leader commented under a news post focused on New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who faced backlash for claiming that Black kids from the Bronx did not know the word "computer." Hochul made the controversial comment while speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is," she said. "They don’t know, they don’t know these things."

Hochul later said she "misspoke" in a follow-up statement with the Associated Press, but the G-Unit leader rolled his eyes at Governor Hochul regardless.

"[sad face emoji] I don’t know, any black kids that don’t know what a computer is in the Bronx. [shrugging emoji]," he wrote in the since-deleted comment.

50 Cent Continues to Get Political

50 Cent's comments about Governor Hochul come as no surprise considering the G-Unit leader has gotten increasingly political these past few months. In February, 50 Cent expressed concern over New York Mayor Eric Adam's proposal to give $53 million in cash-back cards to economically disadvantaged immigrants. The proposal aimed to help provide food relief amid the massive flood of immigrants the city has housed since last year.

"WTF Mayor Adams call my phone," 50 commented under a New York Post Instagram post detailing the plan. "I don't understand how this works, somebody explain this to me. 'm stuck, maybe TRUMP is the answer."

Mayor Adams then asked 50 Cent to hit him up during a press conference, and the TV mogul did just that. He said Mayor Adams, "broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things."

However, 50 Cent said he wanted to speak with Governor Hochul next. Judging by his reaction to her latest comment, they likely haven't talked yet.

See 50 Cent clown the New York Governor for claiming Black kids from the Bronx don't know the word computer below.

