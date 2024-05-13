50 Cent is relentlessly trolling Diddy's son King Combs after King dissed him on a new song.

50 Cent Trolls King Combs After Being Dissed

On Sunday (May 12), 50 Cent hopped on social media to respond to King Combs, who had dissed the G-Unit leader on his new song "Pick a Side." Fif continued going at Diddy's son into Monday morning (May 13).

"When all they had was 50 Cent, who put the city on the map?/Stop lyin', pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin,'" King spits.

King was referencing the way 50 Cent has relentlessly clowned his father Diddy as a result of the numerous allegations involving sexual assault and sex trafficking against him. It didn't take long for 50 to respond to King's jab, sarcastically saying on socials that he fears for his life because of this new song.

"I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record," 50 wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Instagram. "I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac."

50 then shared another video focused on the sexual assault allegations trailing King Combs himself. 50 posted a carousel of pictures of the alleged victim’s injuries, whose name is Grace O'Marcaigh.

"Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it," 50 wrote. "LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!”

50 wasn't quite finished yet, as he went back into "Pick a Side" and criticized a lyric where King spits: "Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys ran in both of our cribs/Too bad they ain't know we 'bout to run next-door 'cause that's the one they missed."

"Now why would you say some s**t like this," 50 wrote. "When you know the FEDS are investigating. Is you stupid or is you dumb? Lol."

King Combs lyrics were in reference to when the Department of Homeland Security conducted a raid on Diddy's properties back in March. Both King and his brother Justin Combs were placed in handcuffs during the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles mansion.

50 Cent Continues to Blast Diddy

50 Cent has steadily remained one of Diddy's biggest critics ever since Cassie sued the Bad Boy Records founder for sexual abuse last November. 50's issues with Puff date back years, but as numerous allegations against Puff have poured in, the Power mogul has not let up in his trolling.

50 Cent even said on multiple occasions that he's producing a documentary about the allegations against Diddy titled Diddy Do It? With hip-hop's surprising silence around the Diddy allegations, 50 Cent is one of the only high-profile rappers calling him out for the allegations and in turn standing with the alleged victims.

Check out King Combs' new song "Pick a Side," and 50 Cent relentlessly trolling King Combs in response below.

