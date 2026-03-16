50 Cent and Young Buck Reignite Beef, GloRilla’s Sister Gets Pulled In

50 Cent and Young Buck reignite their feud as GloRilla's sister gets pulled into their heated back and forth.

On Sunday (March 15), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page and decided to hilariously troll his former G-Unit artist Young Buck, who he has a long-standing feud with. In the post, which can be viewed below, Fif jokingly recreated the poster for the 1979 television show, The Dukes of Hazzard. He cast himself and Buck as the main characters, Bo and Luke, respectively. However, he humorously superimposed the head of GloRilla's sister, BroRilla (also known as Scar Face), onto the character of Daisy Duke, complete with the iconic booty shorts. Even more hilarious, 50 fictitiously cast his rap rival T.I. as Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane.

Although Glo's sister was pulled into their feud, she didn't have an issue with it. In fact, she was happy that 50 included her in his fictitious Dukes of Hazzard TV poster. In response, 50 wrote in the caption, "They Mad because you up! Young Buck kicked out, you in the group...at least I know you ain’t looking at my a*s. LOL."

But Young Buck wasn't thrilled about Fif's trolling exercise. The Tennessee rhymer posted a video slamming the New York rhymer for his petty trolling. In the clip, which can be viewed below, he also challenged the G-Unit leader to walk through his Queens, N.Y. neighborhood, as to imply that 50 doesn't get any respect in his native hometown.

Meanwhile, Tony Yayo slid in the comment section and wrote, "We be in Southside all the time," adding a tears of joy emoji to represent his laughter.

50 followed in the comments with, "You in your hood because, you broke boy LOL."

50 Cent wasn't done with trolling YB just yet. In another IG Post, he shared a video of a gossip blogger reporting on Young Buck's transgender scandal in 2019, which kickstarted their feud in the first place.

When it comes to trolling, 50 Cent can get real petty and creative with it. See all the chaos below.

See 50 Cent and Young Buck Reignite Their Feud and Glorilla's Sister's Response After Getting Pulled In

Tony Yayo and 50 Cent respond to Young Buck's video where he tells 50 to stop posting memes and dare him to walk through his own Queens neighborhood. 50cent/Instagram loading...

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