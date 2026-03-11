Maino Wants All the Smoke With 50 Cent on New Diss Track ‘Bleed Like Us’

Maino says he wants all the smoke with 50 Cent on his new diss track, "Bleed Like Us."

On Wednesday (March 11), Maino responded to 50 Cent with his harsh diss track, "Bleed Like Us." On the Bandit-produced beat, which can be viewed below, the Brooklyn rapper calls out Fif for being an alleged woman beater and a fake gangster.

"Ni**as bleed just like us/Picture me being of scare of a ni**a that never shot nothing or killed s**t/Ni**as bleed just like us/Picture me being shook of a ni**a that beat up on women and not men/They bleed just like us/ Ni**a,we don't believe you, you gon' have to prove it to me, you need more people/They bleed just like us/Boo boo enough of that trolling s**t, I want the smoke," he raps on the hook.

Elsewhere on the song, Maino calls 50 a fake rapper whose success was through a "product of lies and strong marketing."

"All that killer imagery, you just only rap about it/You're a false god/Shot nine times, you capped about it/You're overrated/This is your day to get inflated," he spits.

"Fake f**k ni**a/Your bars prosthetic/Lately, you've been looking unhealthy, you're diabetic/This is disrespect to the fullest/So I said it/You've never been a bully to me/Boy, I'm with it," he added.

Maino's song is in response to 50's diss track "No More Tricks, No More Tries," featuring Max B, where he clowns Jim Jones, Dave East and Fabolous. On Tuesday (March 10), Fif released a hilarious AI-generated music video for the song, which was created by Instagram user @man.of.one.kind.

Listen to Maino's 50 Cent Diss Track "Bleed Like Us"

See 50 Cent's Hilarious AI-Generated Video for His Diss Track"No More Tricks, No More Tries"

Get our free mobile app