King and Domani Strike Back at 50 Cent with Two Angry Diss Tracks

King and Domani drop two angry 50 Cent diss tracks after Fif appeared to have diss T.I. and the Harris family on the new Power Origins theme song.

On Friday (March 6), King and Domani released two diss tracks on their Instagram pages in retaliation against 50 Cent for seemingly disrespecting T.I. and the Harris family on the new Power Origins theme song.

King's 50 Cent diss track is called "Droptop." On the song, he slams the New York rhymer for talking too much smack and accuses him of allegedly beating women. "You were made from 50 Cent because ya mama gave it cheap," King raps.

Meanwhile, Domani delivered his angry diss track at 50 called "PU$Y." On the haunting song, Domani chips away at 50's tough-guy exterior.

"I smell p***y/How about you come here and try to push me/That suga water got ya, now you turn sweet, huh/I smell p***y/Ni**a, I read you like a book read/Come bring ya a*s to school quit playin' hookie/I smell p***y," he raps.

Both of these songs are in response to 50 Cent who seemingly disrespected the Harris family on the theme song to his upcoming new television show, Power Origins.

On the smooth track, which features R&B singer Leon Thomas, 50 spit street raps about the drug trade.

"I'm back on my dope boy grammar/Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," he raps. "Freak sh*t/Peep sh*t/Keep sh*t, on the low/But everybody know."

"50cent Ft Leon Thomas (No one told us what we’re here for) POWER ORIGINS theme song!" 50 captioned his IG post about the song.

50 Cent then further escalated tensions between him and the Harris men by posting on his IG page a photoshopped image of T.I. with Tiny eating a piece from a cut-up cardboard box. The photo may imply that 50's lyric, "Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," was possibly directed at Tip and the Harris family matriarch.

"LOL...They are gonna learn to leave me alone," Fif wrote in the caption.

50 Cent's feud with the Harris family is getting real hectic.

Listen to King's New 50 Cent Diss Track "Droptop" Below

Listen to Domani's New 50 Cent Diss Track "PU$Y" Below

Listen to 50 Cent's Power Origins Theme Song Below

Get our free mobile app