Papoose Fires Back at 50 Cent Again with New Diss Track ‘Agent Provocateur’

Papoose fires back at 50 Cent again with a new diss track called "Agent Provocateur."

On Wednesday (March 11), Papoose dropped on his Instagram page a visual for his second 50 Cent diss track, "Agent Provocateur." The Ron Browz-produced song features the Brooklyn rhymer chiseling away at Fif's tough-guy persona and debunking his street folklore of being shot nine times.

"He was a crab in a barrel until Eminem picked him/Made hisself famous by claiming he was a victim/His claim to fame was I got shot nine times/But the truth is he only got shot five times," raps Pap. "He lied 'cause he wanted to get shot more than Tupac/Lame choice, game voice/G-U-not," he added.

The diss track's visual was directed by Will C & Tana and features funny images highlighting some of Papoose's acidic bars aimed at Fif. In the caption of Pap's IG post, he wrote, "Been s**tted on this hating a*s 'Chump' I was just waiting for the fight to be over."

Papoose's latest diss track follows behind his first freestyle song where he lyrically poke holes at 50 Cent's street credibility over an instrumental of Fif's 2003 song, "Many Men."

At this point, it looks like 50 Cent is getting lyrically jumped by several different rap factions — T.I., the Harris brothers, Maino and Papoose.

This rap feud is getting outta control.

