50 Cent Sued by Former Employee

50 Cent is being sued by a former employee for alleged retaliation, harassment and witness intimidation.

According to a complaint obtained by XXL on Thursday (April 30), Monique Mayers, a 12-year former senior operations executive for 50 Cent's business ventures, including G-Unit Film & Television, is alleging that she was wrongfully fired after refusing to participate in illegal and fraudulent activities for Fif. Mayers also claims that she was subjected to retaliatory acts and harassment allegedly from the entertainment mogul after her termination.

In the suit, Mayers claims she was working for 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, when he was going through his Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015. During that time, Mayers refused 50's alleged demand for her to hide property in her own name to conceal the New York rapper's connection to a transaction during his bankruptcy-related reporting period. She also alleges that she refused 50's demand to file a false police report accusing the rapper's driver/bodyguard, Bajar Walters, of stealing 50's vehicle and approximately $600,000 in cash.

Mayers alleges that 50 Cent subsequently fired her in 2019 in retaliation and caused Forbes to retract a career-defining feature about her. Then, she claims in her lawsuit, that from 2019 through April 2026, she received over 80 incidents of harassment through phone calls and text messages sent from at least 25 unique phone numbers. Mayers believes 50 went on an intimidation campaign as a way to punish her.

"Curtis Jackson has cultivated a public persona as '50 Cent' built on highly publicized feuds and attacks on former associates, but as alleged in the complaint, this conduct is not performance, and it has real‑world consequences," says Mayers' attorney, Bennitta Joseph, in a statement to XXL.

"Mr. Jackson's actions have caused serious harm to personal and professional lives and, in Ms. Mayers' case, created a sustained and credible fear for her safety. The complaint details a pattern of conduct designed to intimidate, punish, and silence those who refuse to comply with Jackson's demands," the statement concludes.

In a lengthy statement to XXL, 50 Cent's attorney, Reena Jain, says the G-Unit honcho vehemently denies the allegations in Mayers' complaint.

"Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and his representatives categorically and strenuously deny the baseless allegations made in a recent civil complaint filed by Monique Mayers - a former employee terminated for cause on or about March 27, 2019," the statement reads. "To date, Mr. Jackson has not been formally served with any pleadings, nor have his representatives been contacted by opposing counsel regarding this matter. It is highly unusual that a lawsuit of this nature was apparently circulated to the press before it was seemingly filed, evidencing that these claims are entirely without merit and are nothing more than a stunt to garner media attention and damage Mr. Jackson's reputation."

"Ms. Mayers is a disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago. This lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent attempt to use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations," the statement continues. "Tellingly, Ms. Mayers has chosen to employ counsel who is currently engaged in separate, ongoing litigation against Mr. Jackson on behalf of Shaniqua Tompkins. This connection further underscores the retaliatory and opportunistic nature of this filing."

"Furthermore, Mr. Jackson takes any and all threats to himself, his current and former employees, and any witnesses incredibly seriously. Contrary to the false narratives being peddled in this complaint, when these alleged threats were brought to light, Mr. Jackson’s legal counsel actively encouraged Ms. Mayers to go to the authorities," the statement adds.

"Moreover, Mr. Jackson's counsel proactively reported these alleged threats to law enforcement as well to ensure they were thoroughly investigated. We look forward to vigorously defending against these false claims in a court of law and anticipate a swift dismissal of this frivolous lawsuit," the statement concludes.

Monique Mayers is seeking a jury trial. She also wants a permanent injunction against 50 Cent to prevent him and other associates from intimidating, harassing or retaliating against her. She also seeking undisclosed damages and her attorney fees to be paid.

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