50 Cent Roasts Rick Ross for Allegedly Earning Low Sales of New Album

50 Cent is having a field day after early sales projections for Rick Ross' new album Set In Stone are predicting a number lower than usual for the Bawse.

On Tuesday (July 21), 50 started going in on Ross in a series of posts on Instagram. Apparently, Fif learned about the first-day streaming numbers for Ross' 12th LP. There is no confirmation of where the Queens MC got Ross' numbers from.

Any current numbers circulating on the internet do not paint the whole picture of the sales. X account Kurrco is reporting the album is projected to debut outside the Billboard 200 top 20 with under 26,000 units. The numbers included in that tweet are not verified or confirmed by a legitimate source despite the reporting. The final sales numbers will not be available until next week since the album dropped July 17.

But this didn't stop 50, who shared four posts aimed at his longtime nemesis.

With a photo of himself smiling, 50 first wrote, "I just saw your records sales ! LOL 2,000 WTF."

In a second picture showing himself eating popcorn, 50 added, "So when your tickets don’t sell and your album don’t sell what do ya do? Promote car a shows and sell chicken wings.LOL"

He soon following up with a video clip of a Ross interview where Ross said the album was going to "be a bomb" and captioned it, "That sh*t was a firecracker only friends and family got it ! LOL"

Then he added a video of a fan breaking down the first-day streams, writing, "Yo [ninja emoji] had 20 features and it didn’t help. alright now pack it up it’s over officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fvck up outta here. LOL "

Ross' 19-track Set In Stone is stacked with features as 50 mentioned, from the likes of T.I., French Montana and Max B, Rich The Kid, YFN Lucci, comedian Deon Cole, Jeezy, Don Toliver, BigXthaPlug, The-Dream, Leon Thomas, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Yung Miami and more. The effort is the Miami rapper's first album released through gamma after previously releasing only through major labels Epic Records and before that, Def Jam.

Of his 11 albums released before this, 10 debuted in the top 10. However, his most recent effort, 2021's Richer Than I Ever Been, debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. So while the new predictions are far from Ross' older releases, the numbers appear to be on par with his more recent output.

Check out all of 50 Cent's posts aimed at Rick Ross below.

See 50 Cent Clowning Rick Ross' Alleged Low Sales

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent clowns Rick Ross.

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent clowns Rick Ross.

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent clowns Rick Ross.

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent clowns Rick Ross.

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