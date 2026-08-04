50 Cent Insists Rick Ross’ Career Is Over After Low Album Sales, Rozay Fires Back

50 Cent insists Rick Ross' career is over after low sales of Rozay's Set in Stone album. And Ross fires back.

On Tuesday (Aug. 4), 50 Cent reacted to news of Ross selling around 20,000 copies of his new Set in Stone album for the second week in a row.

"LOL 😆 I’M SORRY ITS OVER, CANT FAKE IT FOREVER!" Fif wrote on social.

Rozay has since fired back at his nemesis via Instagram Story. The Miami rapper is calling his sales numbers a win because he did it without bots.

Those drastic fall-offs that you see with a lot of those other artists is when the numbers are inflated. The bots. To me, the new flex is not bots." Ross said.

"Do the long game, baby," he said. "That's how we hustling. That's how we winning. We here 20 years later. Those G-Unit sneakers gon' be at Costcos, baby."

"Hey, 50," Ross continued. "Give Lloyd Banks his own high-top sneaker. Since the Shreveport sh*t ain't happening no more, you can focus on the sneakers."

50 has been trolling Ross since shortly after Ross's album was released on July 17. 50 initially claimed Ross had only sold 2,000 copies before the final first-week sales numbers revealed it was 19,000. Rozay later clapped back at 50.

"How's it going in Shreveport?" Ross questioned. "You borrowed all them people money. Did you give the money back?...Give them people back they money, Curtis."

Ross then claimed Set in Stone is the album of the year, despite the low sales numbers.

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