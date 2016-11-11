For rappers, being honored by a street name is one of the highest honors. Run-D.M.C. was the first group of rappers to be bestowed the honor in 2009, when the Queens corner of 205th Street and Hollis Avenue was renamed Run-DMC JMJ Way.

In 2010, Big Pun's family tried to get a street in the Bronx's Longwood neighborhood renamed after the late rapper—an initiative that had been pushed since 2000. After the actions had yet to materialize, the Latino rapper's kin gave Big Pun Place another shot a year later. They held a rally and amassed over 2,000 signatures in 2011. In 2014, a fan put up a faux street sign on the 14th anniversary of Pun's Death. The city removed the sign shortly after.

In 2013, community members rejected the idea of naming a street after the Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn. A petition amassed over 3,000 signatures, but the community board felt that the rapper did not lead a lifestyle that should be glorified. But things changed in 2019, when the vision of Christopher Wallace Way came to life.

After his death in June of 2015, underground rapper Pumpkinhead was honored in a major way when Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that a street in Brooklyn would be named Robert PH Diaz Way—the respected underground MC's birth name.

Following Phife Dawg's death, a petition was also launched to co-name Linden Boulevard in Queens, between 192nd and 193rd street, A Tribe Called Quest Boulevard. By August 2016, plans to move forward with the street now named Malik "Phife Dawg" Taylor Way made headlines. The street honoring the late rapper was unveiled on Nov. 19, 2016 in St. Albans, Queens.

