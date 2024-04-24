Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens to Sue Drake Over ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

Tupac Shakur's estate sent Drake a cease-and-desist letter after Drizzy used A.I. vocals of ’Pac on his song "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Tupac Shakur's Estate Threatens to Sue Drake

On Wednesday (April 24), XXL obtained a cease-and-desist letter aimed at Drizzy over his use of the late rapper's voice on his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle." The estate called the A.I.-generated vocals "a flagrant violation" of the law and a "blatant abuse" of his legacy. The estate's litigator Howard King informed the 6 God he must get rid of his song in less than 24 hours or face legal consequences.

"The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality," King wrote. "Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use."

Drake shared his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track on Instagram last week, but never officially released the song.

"Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior," the A.I. Tupac voice is heard in the opening bars. "Engraving your name in some hip-hop history, if you deal with this viciously/You seem a little nervous about all the publicity/F**k this Canadian lightskin, Dot."

As of press time, the song is still up on Drake's IG page. XXL has reached out to Drake's reps and the Tupac Shakur estate for further comment.

Snoop Dogg Unfazed by Drake Using A.I.

Snoop Dogg's likeness was also used in "Taylor Made Freestyle," but judging by his reaction on social media last Saturday (April 20), he isn't as pressed as ’Pac's estate.

"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night," the rap veteran said on Instagram. "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f**k— what happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."

Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Drake's diss tracks, which include "Taylor Made" and "Push Ups."

