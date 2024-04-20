Drake Uses A.I. Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg Voices to Press Kendrick Lamar on New ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

Drake uses A.I.-generated voices of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg to press Kendrick Lamar on his new song "Taylor Made Freestyle." Drizzy also fires at K-Dot before closing out the track.

On Friday around midnight, going into Saturday (April 20), Drake hit up Instagram to drop a new track aimed at Kendrick Lamar titled "Taylor Made Freestyle." In a move that takes hip-hop into uncharted territories, the Toronto megastar not only smacks Kenny with a new diss track but also taps into A.I. technology to fuel his ongoing battle with K-Dot. Drake features computer-generated verses from Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

The song opens with a deep-fake version of Tupac pleading with Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake's recently released diss track "Push Ups" for the sake of West Coast hip-hop.

"Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior," Tupac's likeness can be heard in the opening lines of the new Drake song below. "Engraving your name in some hip-hop history, if you deal with this viciously/You seem a little nervous about all the publicity/F**k this Canadian lightskin, Dot."

Subsequently, A.I. Snoop Dogg's voice can be heard sharing similar sentiments through lyrics presumed to have been created using artificial intelligence.

A.I. Snoop raps: "Nephew, what the f**k you really ’bout to do?/We passed you the torch at the House of Blues and now you gotta do some dirty work/You know how to move, right?"

Drake Begs Kendrick Lamar to Respond Amid Ongoing Rap Battle

Following the futuristic adaptations of the two hip-hop icons, Drake bats clean up on "Taylor Made Freestyle." He also begs Kendrick for a clapback.

"How are you not in the booth?" Drake asks in rhyme form. "It feel like you kinda removed/You tryna let this s**t die down, nah, nah, nah, not this time, n***a/You following through/I guess you need another week to figure out how to improve/What the f**k takin' so long, we waitin’ on you."

Elsewhere in the song's third verse, Drake implies that Kendrick Lamar hasn't yet dropped a new Drizzy diss simply to make room for Taylor Swift to drop her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on Friday (April 19).

"Now we gotta wait a f**kin' week, ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/And if you ’bout to drop, she got to approve/This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop."

Kendrick first dissed Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That," which appears on their We Don’t Trust You album. Drizzy dropped the retaliatory track “Push Ups.”

Drake Uses A.I. to His Advantage Following Fake Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Drake's unprecedented use of A.I. comes just two days after an artist named Sy The Rapper took responsibility for using the groundbreaking technology to generate a diss track aimed at the 6 God that went viral this week. Using software to replicate Kendrick Lamar's voice, Sy demonstrated his step-by-step process for creating the fake song on Instagram. It is not confirmed that Sy actually made the track.

