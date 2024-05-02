Azealia Banks Can’t Stand Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’

Azealia Banks can't stand Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss track, "Euphoria," and apparently she's no fan of K-Dot either.

Azealia Banks Blasts Kendrick Lamar

On Wednesday (May 1), Banks shared her thoughts on Instagram about K-Dot's viral diss. In an IG Story post that can be seen below, Banks reacts to a Billboard article that reads: Kendrick Lamar’s Response Was Worth the Wait.

"No it was not," Banks wrote over the post. "Kendrick is still 4'9" and wears the same jean size as me. No one one earth cares about the feelings of small fake gangsta nepo babies...@billboard y'all really are paid for. Even the tone and timber of Kendrick's voice is an ultimate defeat. LOL STOP LYING."

In a follow-up IG Story, she added, "And the beat Kendrick is rapping over is dumb trash and the mix is muddy as hell. Quit the bulls**t. Drake Won. That's it."

In a post on her page, she continued to blaze K-Dot.

"Kendrick Lamar is so puny runty and unf**kable there's nothing he can do to 'win' anything," Banks also said. "I'm completely sorry but the little man anger is never ever going to be a thing. Kendrick is a nepo baby and that's the only reason why he's in the forefront."

Azealia Banks Suggests Drake Take Legal Action Against Kendrick

Azealia Banks went on to share her thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" lyrics that reference YNW Melly, who is currently behind bars and awaiting trial for the double-murder of his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. According to Banks, Drizzy should go the petty route and take legal action on this bar, considering it a violent threat.

"The YNW Melly line was weak," she wrote. "That kid is being tried in Florida for a double homicide with potential to receive the death penalty as punishment for his crime. Realize Kendrick sent goons to have both diss tracks from Cole and Drake removed from dsps before he dropped this s**tty pamper. Drake should be petty and file against him for death threats, since prosecutors like to use rappers lyrics as evidence. There's absolutely a legitimate legal way to punk Kendrick into also giving Drake [an] apology and having him remove his garbage track from the internet everywhere."

As far as social media opinions are concerned, some people don't agree with Azealia Banks' sentiments, while others appear to be invalidating the criticism she's making toward Kendrick and the support she's offering Drake.

Are Azealia Banks' Thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Diss Inaccurate?

There are plenty of split perspectives across social media regarding Kendrick's "Euphoria," and some do mirror what the New York-bred rapper stated online. There are rap heads who aren't a fan of K-Dot's tone and others who aren't fond of the rapper's overall flow on the record. The consensus on Kendrick Lamar's six-minute-long diss is evidently split down the middle. But what makes a good rap diss anyway these days? This is a question that now sparks a debate as the rap diss sphere has clearly evolved.

Check out Azealia Banks' posts dissing Kendrick Lamar below.

See Azealia Banks Blasting Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss

Azealia Banks blasts Kendrick Lamar azealiabanksforever/Instagram loading...

Azealia Banks blasts Kendrick Lamar azealiabanksforever/Instagram loading...

Azealia Banks blasts Kendrick Lamar azealiabanksforever/Instagram loading...