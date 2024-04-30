Kendrick Lamar is coming for blood in the lyrical battle against Drake. The West Coast rapper just unleashed a new diss track called "Euphoria."

Kendrick Lamar Drops 6-Minute Drake Diss Track "Euphoria"

On Tuesday (April 30), K-Dot continued the lyrical onslaught with "Euphoria," a blistering track full of lyrical ferocity aimed at the biggest artist in the rap game: Drake. The new song, which he released on YouTube and posted in a tweet, is in response to Drake coming for Kendrick on the recently released diss track, "Push Ups." This marks Kendrick's second diss directed toward Drake following K-Dot's verse on "Like That."

From the jump, Kendrick uses the dictionary definition of the word euphoria as the cover art for the track. The move also seems to be a move toward the HBO series Euphoria, which Drake is an executive producer for.

K-Dot holds nothing back on the diss, going for Drake's jugular. He insults Drizzy's "fairytale stories," being biracial, the women he has sex with, plus, the way he walks, talks and dresses. Kendrick mentions Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red and Drake's friend Chubbs to cut deep at The Boy.

"I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct/We hate the b***hes you f**k, ’cause they confuse themself with real women/And notice, I said, 'We,' it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'."

"How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life till we had enough?/How many more Black features till you finally feel that you Black enough/I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough/You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'."

"I'm allergic to the lame s**t, only you like bein' famous/ Yachty can't give you no swag neither/I don't give a f**k ’bout who you hang with."

"When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b***hes/I believe you don't like women, that's real competition, you might pop ass with ’em."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Already Has the Best Verse of 2024

Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar as Response to "Like That"

This response from Kendrick is follows Drake's diss "Push Ups." When everyone least expected it, a leaked diss track from Drake made its way around every corner of the internet on April 13. The Canadian MC fired off lyrical rounds at K-Dot, in addition to Future, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin and Rick Ross. The track was initially thought to be fake, but Drake soon claimed it was his by officially releasing the song on DSPs.

One of the standout gibes tossed at Kendrick includes: "Tough on record, in my city, it was friend zone/You won't ever take no chain off of us/How the f**k you big steppin' with a size 7 men's on?"

There was more annihilation where that came from. Drake picked apart K-Dot's past collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 as well as his working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. "Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t/They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit/Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split/The way you doin' splits, b***h, your pants might rip/You better do that muthaf**kin' show inside the bitty/Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties/Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50," Drake delivers.

Drizzy even dismantled the Big 3, and brought some of hip-hop and R&B's major players into the mix while bashing Kung Fu Kenny. "Pipsqueak, pipe down/You ain't in no Big 3, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now/And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down/I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/Just to have this talk with yo' a*s, I had to hike down/Big difference between Mike then and Mike now," Drake rhymes.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss track toward Drake below.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Euphoria'