Drake officially drops the song "Push Ups" on all streaming services, and taunts Kendrick Lamar with the song's cover art.

Drake Finally Drops His Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

On Friday (April 19), Drake officially dropped his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Push Ups" on DSP's after it leaked on YouTube about a week prior. The single's cover art, which showcases a size 7 shoe size chart, finds Drizzy again clowning Kendrick for his small feet, which he touches on relentlessly in the diss track.

"How the f**k you big steppin' with a size 7 men's on?/This the bark with the bite, n***a, what's up?/I know my picture on the wall when y'all cook up/Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up/'Cause Top told you drop and give me 50 like some push-ups, huh/Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t/They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit/Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split/And the way you doin' splits, b***h, your pants might rip/You better do that muthaf**kin' show inside the bitty/Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties/Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50," Drake raps.

Back on April 13, Drake leaked the nearly five minute track aimed at K-Dot, Future, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin and The Weekend. Fans initially were perplexed about whether the song was real or A.I.-generated because it seemingly dropped out of nowhere and wasn't released through DSPs. Hours later, the unconfirmed record that surfaced is now an official track released by Drake.

Elsewhere in the song, Drizzy even claims Kendrick is not part of the Big 3. "Pipsqueak, pipe down/You ain't in no Big 3, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now/And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down," Drake adds.

Drake Goes In on Metro Boomin, Future and The Weeknd

Then, the OVO leader directly addresses Metro Boomin, insisting that the producer's own home city shows more support to the rapper.

Drake spits, "I get more love in the city that you're from, n***a/Metro, shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a."

It isn't long before Drake calls out The Weeknd and Future as well.

Drizzy blasts Future for turning on him after assisting the rapper with his career. "I could never be nobody number one fan/Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/You p***ies can't get booked outside America for nan'/I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan," Drake delivers.

When it's time to address The Weeknd, Drake uses a double entendre to get his point across.

"Claim the 6 and boys ain't even come from it/And when you boys got rich you had to run from it," Drake rhymes. "Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin'/S**t we do for b***hes he doing for n***as," he raps on the song.

Rap fans have been waiting for this moment from Drake ever since Kendrick's verse on "Like That," which appears on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album. Once J. Cole released "7 Minute Drill," his own K-Dot diss, the beef was heating up. Then Cole pulled back on the beef and called his own diss "lame," and removed the track from streaming services. As a result, everyone was looking in Drake's direction to see what he'd come through with. A nuclear track indeed.

So far, Rick Ross is the only one to officially return fire. Rozay dropped "Champagne Moments" on DSP's on Monday (April 15).

Listen to Drake's diss track "Push Ups" below.

See the Cover Art for Drake's Diss Track "Push Ups"

drake push ups artwork OVO/Republic Records/UMG loading...

Listen to Drake's Official Diss Track "Push Ups"