Rick Ross Responds to Drake Within Hours on Ominous New Diss Track ‘Champagne Moments’

Within hours of a Drake diss track leaking that finds him sending shots at Kendrick Lamar and others, Rick Ross drops his response track to Drizzy called "Champagne Moments."

On Saturday (April 13), Rick Ross delivered "Champagne Moments," an ominous response track to Drake. The song, which can be heard below, is in direct response to Drizzy's blistering diss track, in which he took lyrical shots at not only Ross but Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

On the intro, Ross revealed an uncorroborated secret that Drake got a nose job because he didn't want to have the same nose as his dad. The Miami rhymer added that he unfollowed Drake on Instagram because Drizzy allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana.

Then, over a pounding beat and violins, Ross lyrically insults Drake by calling him a "White boy" and alluding to him using ghostwriters. He also clowned Drizzy for leaking the diss track and not stepping to Ross like a man if he had an issue with him.

"N***as leakin' their records when we speakin' directly/If we keepin' it gangsta, when you see me check me," he raps on the song.

It seems like Rick Ross is up for the lyrical battle against Drake.

Rick Ross' response comes after Drake's initial diss track was leaked onto social media.

On the song, Drizzy slammed Rozay for jumping into his rap battle with K-Dot, Future and Young Metro.

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky/Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' 50/Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy/Worry 'bout whatever goin' on with you and 'Huh!'"

Before dropping his response track, Ross hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "It's the 1st qtr, This gone be a good game. Grab a seat," and added, "Perfect day to boss up."

Ross also posted a video on his Instagram Stories of himself gleefully laughing. And now it's clear why.

