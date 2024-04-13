Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Drake’s New Diss Track

An unconfirmed Drake diss track hit social media on Saturday (April 13), and fans have been in a frenzy over it. The song features Drake aiming his acidic bars at Kendrick Lamar, but also at Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd. Produced by Boi-1da and 40, the song also features a soundbite of DJ Akademiks on the interlude.

Here are the lyrics in full for the first leaked version of the track.

Full Lyrics for Drake's Diss Track

Verse

Look, I could never be nobody number one fan

Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand

You p***ies can't get booked outside America for nan

I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan

I'm the hitmaker y'all depend on

Tough on record, in my city, it was friend zone

You won't ever take no chain off of us

How the f**k you big steppin' with a size 7 men's on?

This the bark with the bite, n***a, what's up?

I know my picture on the wall when y'all cook up

Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up

'Cause Top told you drop and give me 50 like some push-ups, huh

Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t

They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit

Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split

The way you doin' splits, bitch, your pants might rip

You better do that muthaf**kin' show inside the bitty

Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty

Then we need a verse for the Swifties

Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50

Pipsqueak, pipe down

You ain't in no Big 3, SZA got you wiped down

Travis got you wiped down

Savage got you wiped down

Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now

And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down

I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/Just to have this talk with yo' ass, I had to hike down

Big difference between Mike then and Mike now

What the f**k is this, a twenty-V-one, n***a?

What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a

Get more love in the city that you from, n***a

Metro, shut your h* a** up and make some drums, n***a

Yeah, I'm the 6ix god, I'm the frontrunner

Y'all n***a manager was Chubbs lil' blunt runner

Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain't even come from it

And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it

Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin' (Out here trickin')

S**t we do for bitches he doin' for n***as (What the f**k?)

Jets, whips, chains, wicked, wicked, wicked (Wicked, wicked)

Spend it like you tryna f**k, boy, you trippin' (Boy, you trippin')

Drizzy Chip 'n Dale, probably got your b***h Chanel

I just got 'em done, boy, don't make me have to chip a nail

Rolling Loud stage, y'all were turnt, that was slick as hell

S**t'll probably change if your BM start to kiss and tell

Hugs and kisses, man, don't tell me 'bout no switches

I be rockin' every f**kin' chain I own next visit, aye

I be with some bodyguards like Whitney

Top stay drop, your little midget ass better f**kin'

Aye, better drop and give me 50, aye

Drop and give me 50, drop and give me 50, aye

N***as really got me out here talkin' like I'm 50, aye

N***as really got me out here rappin' what I'm livin'

I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky

Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' 50

Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy

Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business

Aye, shout-out to the hooper that be bustin' out the griddy

We know why you mad, nigga, I ain't even trippin'

All that lil' heartbroken Twitter shit for b***hes

I ain't even rappin' after this, I'm way too busy

This for all the top dogs, drop and give me 50, drop-drop

And that f**kin' song y'all got did not start the beef with us

This s**t been brewin' in a pot, now I'm heatin' up

I don't care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as f**k

Champagne trippin', he is not f**kin' easin' up

N***a calling Top to see if Top wanna peace it up

"Top, wanna peace it up? Top, wanna peace it up?"

Nah, p***y, now you on your own when you speakin' up

You done rolled deep to this, it's not f**kin' deep enough

Beggin' Kai Cenat, boy, you not f**kin' beatin' us

Numbers-wise, I'm out of here, you not f**kin' creepin' up

Money-wise, I'm out of here, you not f**kin' sneakin' up

Cornball, your show money merch-money fee to us

I'ma let you n***as work it out, because I seen enough

This ain't even everything I know, don't wake a demon up

This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up

Drop and give me 50, all you f**k n***as teamin' up

Interlude: DJ Akademiks

What top five you smokin' on, Kendrick?

Outro

Hm, hm, yeah

Drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop a 50 bag for the mob in the spot

Drop a 50 bag, 29 for the thot

Uh, I was really, really tryna keep it PG

Lyrical Breakdown of Drake's Disses of Kendrick Lamar and Others

Lyrically, Drizzy didn't hold back and took shots at his rap rivals, mainly K-Dot. Here's a breakdown of The 6 God's lyrics on the diss track.

Drake's Lyrics at Future:

"I could never be nobody number one fan/Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/You p***ies can't get booked outside America for nan/I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan"

Drake's Lyrics at Kendrick Lamar:

"I'm the hitmaker y'all depend on/Tough on record, in my city, it was friend zone/You won't ever take no chain off of us/How the f**k you big steppin' with a size 7 men's on?/This the bark with the bite, n***a, what's up?/I know my picture on the wall when y'all cook up/Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up/'Cause Top told you drop and give me 50 like some push-ups, huh"

"Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t/They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit/Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split/The way you doin' splits, b***h, your pants might rip/ You better do that muthaf**kin' show inside the bitty/Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties/Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em 50"

"Pipsqueak, pipe down/You ain't in no Big 3, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now/And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down/I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/Just to have this talk with yo' a*s, I had to hike down/Big difference between Mike then and Mike now/What the f**k is this, a twenty-V-one, n***a?/What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a"

Drake's Lyrics at Metro Boomin:

"Get more love in the city that you from, n***a/Metro, shut your ho a*s up and make some drums, n***a"

Drake's Lyrics at The Weeknd:

"Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain't even come from it/And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it/Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin'/S**t we do for b***hes he doin' for n***as"

Drake's Lyrics at Rick Ross:

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky/Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' 50/Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy/Worry 'bout whatever goin' on with you and 'Huh!'"

Listen to Drake's Kendrick Lamar Diss Track