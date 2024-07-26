Soulja Boy Warns Drake After Perceived Sneak Diss on Drizzy’s Upcoming Collab With Lil Yachty

Soulja Boy is sending a warning shot to Drake after what is being perceived as a sneak diss from the Toronto rapper on an upcoming collab with Lil Yachty.

Soulja Boy Warns Drake and Wants to Know If New Lyrics Are a Shout-Out or a Sneak Diss

On Thursday (July 25), Soulja Boy hit up Instagram Live to address what he thinks is either a sneak diss or a shout-out from Drake. After Big Draco heard a certain set of lyrics on a yet-to-be-released track from Drake and Lil Yachty, he was quick to forewarn the 6 God that he will not tolerate any disrespect.

"Drake, you better keep that sh*t light, my boy," Soulja Boy declares in the video below. "This your first and only warning, my boy. I'm telling you some gangster sh*t. If you doing a shout-out, cool. If you any form, shape or way trying to disrespect me or sneak diss, I'm on yo' a*s, boy. I'm just telling you this not gon' be the best idea for you, fam."

Soulja Boy then references Drake's recent rap battle with Kendrick Lamar while at the same time continuing the same sentiment. "You just went at Kendrick Lamar. He did what he did. I don't think you want to come at Soulja Boy. I'm just letting you know that. So, if it's a shout-out, stamp that. You or Yachty stamp that. If it ain't no shout-out, speak on how you feel, my boy. Let's get to it," he concludes.

Drake Seemingly References Soulja Boy on Unreleased Song With Lil Yachty

While whether or not Drake intentionally dissed Soulja Boy at all remains unclear, he does appear to reference Draco in a roundabout way on the unreleased song with Lil Yachty, which was previewed by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat earlier this week. On the track, Drake appears to mention Soulja Boy's record label, Stacks on Deck Music Group, as well as Soulja's 2007 song "Super Soak."

"I'm watchin' the moves, playin' it close," Drizzy raps. "S.O.D., super soak/She was a h*e but I ain't gon' judge ’cause that was way before."

The Drake and Lil Yachty song currently has no set release date.

Soulja Boy Has Been Calling Out Drake Recently

This isn't the first time Soulja Boy had some pointed words aimed at Drake in recent weeks. Back on July 16, Draco took a shot at Drizzy on X, formerly known as Twitter. He explained that he is disappointed with Drake as a result of some of the megastar's recent collaborations.

"You disappointed me @Drake," Soulja tweeted. "Doing all them weak a*s songs with them ni**az look where it got u none of them ni**az you collab with or took on tour had yo back."

Check out the unreleased track from Drake and Lil Yachty and Soulja Boy's response to the song's lyrics below.

Watch Soulja Boy Send a Warning to Drake

Listen to Drake Seemingly Reference Soulja Boy on the Unreleased Collab With Lil Yachty

See Soulja Boy Explain Why He's Disappointed in Drake

