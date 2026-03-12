Drake Mentions Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q in Leaked Song Snippet

Drake mentions Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q in a song snippet that leaked ahead of the release of his anticipated project, Iceman.

On Wednesday (March 11), an 11-second clip of an unreleased Drizzy song surfaced online, which caused a fervor among fans. In the snippet, which can be listened below, Drake name-drops his former lover, retired tennis star Serena Williams, and Kendrick Lamar's former Black Hippy member ScHoolboy Q.

"...Serena, but I'm cool with Venus, I be hanging around those ni***s like I'm Dua Lipa," he spits.

In another verse, the OVO Sound leader raps, "I might hit up f**king ScHoolboy and do a remix, cause you put your ni***s on, but they making peanuts."

"We don't ever peace it up, the s**t we got between us," Drake adds.

There's no word if these song snippets are from actual tunes that will appear on Drake's upcoming album, Iceman.

Back in February, two Drake song snippets leaked shortly before J. Cole delivered his The Fall-Off project.

DJ Akademiks went on livestream and slyly dropped multiple unreleased Drizzy song clips.

"When I say 'Free Slime' I ain't talking that talk, I really..." Drake raps before Ak cuts the music off.

Ak then played another longer clip, which featured the Canadian rap superstar boasting about how great he is.

"You know what? Don't call me no greatest/Those guys you saying are great makes that an understatement," Drake rhymes. "F**k them haters, double agents/Even my label, gave them 15 years of my soul..."

Despite teasing the project on social media for the past couple of months, Drake has not yet announced a release date for his Iceman album.

