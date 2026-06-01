Jaÿ-Z Seems to Take Aim at Drake, Ye, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash and Tory Lanez in Freestyle at 2026 Roots Picnic

Jaÿ-Z appears to send shots at Drake, Ye, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash and Tory Lanez in a freestyle at the 2026 Roots Picnic.

On May 30, Hov headlined the annual concert at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. Before rolling into his highly anticipated set, Jigga had some things to get off his chest. The Roc Nation head gave the crowd a surprise acapella freestyle, where he took aim at several of his detractors.

Jaÿ seem to respond to being sumblminally dissed by Drake on Iceman: "Ni**a, I'm up 10/Wrong chart, champ, you gotta look up again/Ni**as look up to Hov, I never looked up to them/Them crackers got your publishin', gangster, go talk tough to them/Don't talk success to me, you ni**as is workers/In perpetuities, how your contracts is worded."

Dame Dash got bars, too.

"Another one fumbled his, wonder how I get the blame?/Ni**as' teeth is tumblin' out their mouth and somehow I'm the one who done it, there's a murder mystery, gang," Hov spit.

Jaÿ also appeared to target Nicki Minaj with the line, "That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with him/Her Ken can't even p— take they kids, enough of them."

Ye was not spared either, as Jaÿ appeared to address the Chicago rapper dissing his kids last year.

"You ever heard of a wunderkind?/My children is some of them, have you ni**as no shame?" Jigga rapped. Y'all tryin' to get under skin/I really get under skin, ask Un how I'm playin'/Y'all thugs with y'all thumbs again/Everybody think they're the ones insane/You're no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence, ni**as shrink."

Dame has since reacted to being shaded by Jay. On Sunday (May 31), Dame shared an AI photo on Instagram showing Hov as the cartoon character, Goofy.

Peep Jaÿ-Z's surprise Roots Picnic Freestyle and Dame's reaction below.

Watch Jaÿ-Z's Viral Roots Picnic Freestyle and See Dame's Reaction

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