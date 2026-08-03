A$AP Rocky Insists He Would Fight Drake ‘Bare Knuckle Like the Irish’

A$AP Rocky insists that he would squabble up with Drake in a boxing match with no gloves "like the Irish."

On Monday (Aug. 3), The Jason Lee Show aired a trailer for its upcoming interview with the Harlem rapper. During the teaser, Rocky is asked about celebrity boxing and if he would trade punches with Drake.

"Bare knuckle, the like Irish," Rocky responded.

A$AP Rocky and Drake have been at odds for the past few years due to a number of public factors, including Drake's former relationship with Rocky's current child's mother, Rihanna, style-biting, and sneak dissing accusations and more. In January, Rocky took aim at Drake on the Don't Be Dumb track "Stole Ya Flow."

"Been shittin' on everything, wasn't even potty-trained/Ni**as gettin' BBLs, lucky we don't body shame/Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game," Rocky spit.

In May, Drake sent the most recent shot on his Iceman track "Burning Bridges."

"I put you ni**as through the wringer, yeah/You gettin' bodied by a singin' ni**a, yeah," Drake rhymes. "I'm with Noel like I'm Kris Kringle, yeah/Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn."

The upcoming A$AP Rocky interview also finds him addressing the possibility of marriage, the breakup of A$AP Mob, if he's holding Rihanna up from making her long-awaited new album and more. The full interview with Rocky will air on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

Watch A$AP Rocky Insist He Would Fight Drake "Bare Knuckle"

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