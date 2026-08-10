Drake Warns Rappers, Barks at Streamer Pinkchyu, Shades Roc Nation and More on Stream Celebrating Stake’s Ninth Birthday

Drake had quite the eventful live stream over the weekend in celebration of Stake's ninth birthday, which found him barking at goth streamer Pinkchyu during his 20v1 dating segment, issuing a warning shot to the rappers who have dissed him and more.

On Saturday (Aug. 8), Drizzy went live on Kick for a roughly three-hour broadcast celebrating the crypto gambling platform, which has sponsored his streams for years. Stake promoted it with more than $1 million in cash and prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize for one viewer.

The stream featured a variety of segments, including the now-viral 20v1 dating game, which Drake brought NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard in to assist on.

Among the participants were influencer Jordyn Lucas, adult-film star Lena the Plug and the aforementioned Pinkchyu, who ultimately won Drake's "wife" designation after getting him to bark on command. Lucas received $25,000 and a Birkin, while Lena was awarded $25,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip reportedly to New Zealand. She also came with a hall pass signed by husband Adam22, just in case.

Later in the stream, Drake appeared to have a message for his opps like A$AP Rocky, warning, "These guys are dropping albums, like hello and goodbye, and careful with that reply 'cause the pen isn’t dry."

The Toronto superstar also joked that the "Roc Nation subpoenas" were "about to be cleared," seemingly referencing a recent What's The Dirt video that speculated Roc Nation had some involvement in a federal class-action lawsuit against Drake and Stake. Just nine days before the stream, a Virginia judge ordered the claims against Stake into private arbitration and paused the remainder of the case, including the claims naming Drake.

The comment is particularly notable given that Drizzy's legal team previously sought information from Roc Nation as part of his separate legal battle stemming from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," with the company among the parties targeted during the discovery process.

Check out the wildest moments from Drake's weekend livestream below.

Watch Highlights From Drake's Livestream

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