Drake Shows Off One-of-One Iceman-Inspired Rolex Daytona

Drake shows off a one-of-one Iceman-inspired Rolex Daytona.

On Aug. 14, Drizzy shared a post on Instagram, giving fans a first look at his new one-of-a-kind timepiece, which features all blue diamonds.

"Today I received the most important thing I have ever had the pleasure of owning," Drake captioned the short clip. "This is the One of One Piece Unique Ice Gradient Daytona by @rolex. Crafted to celebrate the record breaking milestones of 2026. Please do not get your local jeweler to recreate. This is a stand alone and a part of history. Thank you to the wonderful team at Rolex for blessing me with such a generational ticker."'

Drake is having a year worth celebrating. In May, he released three albums Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, which debuted at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart. The achievement made Drake the first artist to hold the top three entries concurrently since the Billboard 200 chart started publishing weekly in March of 1956. The Iceman single "Janice STFU" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart breaking Michael Jackson's record for the most No. 1s for a male solo artist.

It looks like Drake is already back working on new music. Earlier this month, he shared a photo on social media that shows him recording at his home.

Check out Drake's one-of-one Iceman-inspired Rolex below.

Watch Drake Show Off His New One-of-a-Kind Rolex Daytona

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