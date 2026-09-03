Rick Ross Highlights The Game’s Low First-Week Sales for The Documentary III After Being Mocked Over His Own Numbers

Rick Ross is hitting back at critics of the low sales for his recent album by pointing out that The Game's new project sold even less, despite big-name features like Ye and Drake.

On Monday (Sept. 1), Rozay hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts after catching wind of the first-week numbers for Game's The Documentary III. The new album landed at No. 68 on the Billboard 200 with just under 15K units, while Rozay's Set In Stone debuted at No. 39 with 19K units moved in the first week when it dropped in July.

"That was a project that was released last week. The Documentary III," Ross began. "Two Kanye features, Drake, Party downstairs, Snoop Dogg, E-40, Marsha Ambrosius, Drakeo The Ruler–may he rest in peace. I was a huge fan. But more importantly, the point I want you to know is, Set In Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package."

He also made sure to send some uplifting words to The Game, however.

"Listen, keep hustling," he added. "That’s what it's all about. The Game as an artist, continue to make music my ni**a. The west coast needs you, you feel me? And for all the other artists, don't let that sh*t dictate how you move, what you create. And you keep going."

With 50 Cent having recently dragged Ross over Set In Stone's low sales, the Miami native clearly wasn't going to pass up the chance to make a point of his own, even if The Game ended up being collateral damage. And with Drake and his OVO artist PARTYNEXTDOOR (who Ross pettily referred to as "Party Downstairs") among D3's features, Ross had even more reason to highlight the numbers.

Watch Rick Ross' full video discussing The Game's albums sales below.

See Rick Ross Call Out The Game's Album Sales

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