Drake Shows Off His Extensive Jewelry and Watch Collection

Drake gave fans a look at his lavish collection of watches, jewelry, designer bags and cars in his new FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) short film.

On Tuesday night (Sept. 15), Drizzy released the nearly hour-long visual project on livestream, giving viewers plenty to look at between new music, his luxurious lifestyle and celebrity cameos. At one point, around the 29:50-mark, the OVO superstar takes the camera inside his closet, where he houses his extensive collection of luxury items.

Among the standout pieces is an iced-out pendant of the clock from Beauty and the Beast, as well as a custom Louis Vuitton bag featuring the branding from his Certified Lover Boy era. Drizzy also puts his collection of cars on display, including the infamous pink Range Rover once owned by Cam’ron.

Killa sold the SUV in 2004, and it resurfaced for sale in Georgia nearly two decades later. It looks like The Boy added it to growing collection of memorabilia from his favorite artists. Just earlier this year, Cam revealed Drake now owns several of the Harlem native's jackets, including his iconic pink fur coat.

The FOMO film features music from Drake's Maid of Honour and Habibti albums alongside new tracks and appearances from Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Stunna Sandy, Lena The Plug, Shane Gillis and Drake’s mother, Sandy. Shortly after its YouTube premiere, the video was removed.

Get a closer look at Drake's extensive luxury collection below.

Watch Drake's Video Showing Off His Jewelry and Watch Collection

Drake's Extensive Jewelry and Watch Collection