Drake Drops Three New Albums: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour

Over a year after teasing his new Iceman album, Drake has surprised fans by dropping three new LPs.

On Friday (May 15), Drizzy released his long-awaited ninth, tenth and eleventh studio albums, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour. The latest releases from the 6 God contains over 40 songs in total. Guest appearances include Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, PartyNextDoor, Molly Santana and more, with production from Gordo, , BNYX, Tay Keith, OZ, FnZ, Karri, Ovrkast and others.

Drake has been teasing the album since last February, when he announced the new project during a stop on the Anita Max Win Tour.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he told the Australian crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

The Canadian hip-hop star continued to slow-roll the LP throughout the year. Over the summer, he started the Iceman YouTube series, where he debuted singles from the new offering. Then, the updates slowed up during the winter months when fans were expecting the project to arrive.

In recent weeks, things have begun to ramp back up. In late March, several Drake affiliates changed their social media profile photos to the same picture of a huge diamond.

While inducting Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2026 Juno Awards, on March 29, he confirmed the album would be "coming soon." Last month, he revealed the album release date, which was hidden inside of a huge installation of ice blocks that Drake had placed in a Toronto parking lot.

During his Iceman episode four livestream on Thursday night (May 14), Drake revealed he would be dropping not one but three LPs simultaneously.

Listen to Drake's New Albums

Listen to Drake's Iceman Album

Listen to Drake's Habibti Album

Listen to Drake's Maid of Honour Album