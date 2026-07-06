Offset and Rylo Rodriguez Trade Shots After Rylo Mentions Offset’s Alleged Gambling Issues on New Song

Offset had some choice words for Rylo Rodriguez after being mentioned on the Alabama rapper's new album.

On Friday (July 3), Rylo dropped his new effort S.K.A.T.E., making mention of the former Migos rapper on the cut "Eliza (Bless Me Up)."

"Freebandz, I'm locked in with Casino, but I'm not Offset," he says on the song, which makes a play on rapper Casino, who's signed to Future's Freebandz label, as well as Offset's alleged gambling issues.

Set clearly did not take kindly to the name-drop and let off a series of posts to his Instagram Story after catching wind of it.

"Talk gon make me kill no one y’all playing," he wrote, tagging Rylo. "think sh*t sweet pu**y you ain’t gone sell more than 10k pu**y."

He continued: "Here go some clout pu**y you n**gas can’t come to ATL nomo. Alabama a*s n**ga u a country n**ga u went against yo own ppl yo d*ck ride pu**y. I ain’t deleting sh*t u want publicity pu**y."

He added a few more disses, then shared a voice note he received from Rylo on DM, where Rylo told him it wasn't even a diss. In the screenshot, Offset simply replied, "Pu**y."

Rylo then shared a response of his own, writing on his story the next day, "Even if I was to [sell] 10K that be cool it still be 2k more than your last tape. Lil boy day was yesterday."

Check out Offset and Rylo's full back and forth below.

See Offset's Exchange With Rylo Rodriguez

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