YG Denies Being Involved in Drakeo The Ruler’s Murder on New Song ‘We Know The Truth,’ Appears in Jail in Video

YG denies the long-standing rumor that he was involved in the murder of Drakeo The Ruler on the new track "We Know the Truth."

On Friday (June 19), the Compton, Calif., rapper released his new album The Gentlemen's Club, and he also debuted the video for the song "We Know the Truth," which finds YG finally addressing the speculation.

"They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that/Well, if that was true, you'd be a f**king rat," YG raps. "And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack/But too bad that ain't a f**king fact."

"I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage/Then I heard how y'all heard, somebody got hit with a blade," YG continues. "I heard ni**as saying, 'YG paid'/Stop lying, ni**a, come run YG fade."

Drakeo was stabbed to death during a backstage brawl at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival on Dec. 18, 2021. He died the following day at the age of 28. Rumors immediately surfaced that YG, who was also performing at the festival, had something to do with the killing. However, he was never charged. No arrests have been made in connection with the killing.

The following year, Drakeo's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several people and entities involved in the festival, including Snoop Dogg, Live Nation and others.

Check out YG addressing the rumor that he was involved in Drakeo The Ruler's 2021 murder below.

Watch YG's "We Know The Truth" Video

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