Rich Home Quan AI Video for New Song ‘Still Dead’ Has Fans Sounding Off

A Rich Home Quan AI video for the new song "Still Dead" has fans sounding off.

On Friday (May 22), RHQ's estate released the video for the song, which was inspired by the death of PnB Rock. The new visual is totally made with AI and shows the rapper walking around a cemetery, interacting with his kids, rapping in the studio and more. What was supposed to be a new-age tribute to the rapper has left his upset supporters going in.

"Y'all could've gave posthumous music [without] the AI lol This just made me sad [for real]," one person commented.

"This is disgusting," another person chimed in. "Let him rest."

Not everyone felt some type of way about the video.

"He has young kids," someone else tweeted. "As long as his estate has authorized it and his family will get paid it’s ok. He likely was the breadwinner."

Rich Homie Quan died in September of 2024 from an accidental drug overdose. Two posthumous projects have come out since his passing, including 2024's Forever Going In and 2025's Legacy of Hits, a compilation project that featured the rapper's biggest songs, such as "Type of Way," "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," "Walk Thru" featuring Problem and more.

Check out a snippet of Rich Homie Quan's controversial "Still Dead" video and see what people have to say about it below.

Watch a Clip From Rich Homie Quan's "Still Dead" Music Video and See Reactions

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