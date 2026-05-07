Young Thug Insists He Never Switched Up on Rich Homie Quan, Internet Reacts Swiftly Claiming the Opposite

In a tribute post to Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug insists he never switched up on Quan. But Quan's friends and fans claim the opposite.

On May 5, Young Thug hopped on his Instagram page and posted a throwback video reflecting on his friendship with late rapper Rich Homie Quan. In the clip, Thugger and RHQ are in the studio rapping along to their song "Tell Em."

"Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened," Thug wrote in the caption.

While the tribute post seemed innocent enough, it sparked a reaction from Quan's camp who seemingly disagreed with Thug's message, suggesting that it was actually him who switched up.

"Pride & Ego [man facepalming emoji]" wrote IG user @Richhomiedre.

"Don't Ride For Me Then [crossed fingers emoji], Why We Always Wait Why SMH [man facepalming emoji]," wrote IG user @Richhomiemonta.

Young Thug caught wind of their remarks and posted multiple IG Stories explaining his side of what happened between him and Rich Homie Quan.

According to the Atlanta rapper, he stopped rocking with YFN Lucci because Quan allegedly had beef with him at the time, adding that he remained loyal to Quan during his conflict with Lucci. He also claimed Quan later distanced himself because he felt "bigger alone" and didn't need his alliance anymore.

Thug also added that no one can claim he switched up on anyone insisting that he's "the definition of loyalty."

Nevertheless, fans chimed in and shared their thoughts on Thug's comments and history with the fallen rapper.

"This is so nasty of him. Quan is dead. He can’t speak up for himself. Should've said all of this before he died. This some weird s**t," wrote one fan on X.

Another person opined, "To be fair quan did call thug gay af on a show first. We don't know why happened prior but to be fair that was the first public showing of them not being cool."

A third commenter wrote, "Thug got mad quan said they wasnt a group and wanted to focus on his self and went on stage calling him "bi**h homie quan" before anything happened its documented and woody was ysl and shot up quan daddy barbershop. What we doing man?"

For those who don't know, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were once the superstars of Birdman's Rich Gang collective, which formed around the mid-2010s. They collabed on the hit single "Lifestyle" in 2014. A year later, Thug and RHQ had a falling out after Quan said he wanted to leave Rich Gang to focus on his solo career. In May of 2017, Quan revealed he and Thug were no longer on speaking terms.

Then, during the Young Thug RICO trial, former YSL affiliate Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland testified that he and a friend opened fire into a barbershop owned by Rich Homie Quan's father in September of 2014 in order to "send a message." During the incident, RHQ's father was shot four times but survived. Quan later called Woody's description of the shooting an exaggeration.

Rich Homie Quan died on Sept. 5, 2024 after suffering an accidental drug overdose. In October of 2025 in an interview with Adin Ross, Young Thug said he wished he squashed his beef with Quan before he died.

See Young Thug's Tribute Post to Late Rapper Rich Homie Quan

See Young Thug's Response to Claims That He Did Switched Up on Rich Homie Quan

See Fans' Reactions to Young Thug Denying He Switched Up on Rich Homie Quan

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