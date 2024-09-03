Who Is YSL Woody, the Star Witness in Young Thug’s YSL Trial?

As Young Thug's arduous YSL RICO Trial continues to drag on, YSL Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, has emerged as a leading figure in the trial.

Who is YSL Woody?

Woody has been serving as the prosecution's star witness for months now, appearing on the stand almost every day since June 10 to answer dozens of questions from the prosecution. Young Thug is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendents used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity and that YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years at Thugga's direction.

Prosecutors believe YSL Woody is instrumental in proving Thugga's crimes. Woody was previously sentenced to federal prison on October 22, 2018, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He allegedly brought an assault rifle into an Atlanta gymnasium, and within the view of 20 witnesses, including children, reportedly left the rife on the bleachers to play basketball. One of those witnesses inevitably called 911.

He was convicted on multiple charges, and after getting out was arrested again in 2021 for having a gun on him during a traffic stop. Police interrogated Woody, and leaked video shows he told police about an alleged murder plot involving Thug in order to get out of going back to prison.

However, YSL Woody's testimony has been completely unpredictable since he took the stand. He's identified himself as special needs, claimed to have a hearing problem, a visual problem and admitted on the stand he lied to police about pretty much everything. He also fired his lawyer while on the stand and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his earliest days of testifying. Somehow, Woody's legal team has secured him case immunity, meaning his court statements can't be used against him regarding his 11 convictions.

The public began to pay special attention to YSL Woody after it was revealed Woody's legal counsel had an ex parte meeting with the trial's judge at the time, Ural Glanville. The defense claimed they were not privy to the meeting, and after a dramatic few weeks that involved Thugga's attorney, Brian Steel, being nearly jailed for contempt, Glanville was forced to recuse himself from the case.

YSL Woody has been back on the stand ever since and he's attempted to use his newfound clout to gain a bit of celebrity status in the process. He's sat down for multiple interviews, and has even appeared on two of the 20 vs. 1 YouTube channels. The latter two videos have accumulated over a million views, hinting at a possible appetite for content from the YSL trial's star witness.

As YSL Woody's testimony comes to a close today, the bizarre character set a strange precedent for a trial that continues to get weirder and weirder each day.