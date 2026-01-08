Young Thug Judge Orders Return of His Seized Items, Including $149,000

Authorities have been ordered to return the money and property seized from Young Thug during the YSL RICO case.

On Wednesday (Jan. 7), Judge Paige Reese Whitaker issued a final dismissal of the state's appeal to keep the rap star's items. The state must return Thugger's stuff by 5 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 9).

"The Court finds that the plain language of statute requires that Claimants’ property be returned promptly, free of liens and encumbrances," the ruling reads. "The State has not identified any authority that would allow it to retain custody of the property where the forfeiture complaint has been dismissed and now the State’s appeal of that dismissal has been dismissed."

Judge Whitaker originally ordered the items to be returned last August, after Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, successfully argued that the state failed to hold a civil forfeiture hearing within the 60-day window required by law. However, the state filed an appeal of the ruling, which Judge Whitaker dismissed on Wednesday.

The items that will be returned to Young Thug include $149,427 in cash, assorted jewelry and multiple vehicles: a Porsche, a Corvette, three Mercedes Benzes, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Dodge Durango, a Lamborghini and a Can-Am Spyder. There were also multiple firearms confiscated. However, those won't be given back because the rapper is no longer allowed to possess guns as part of his plea deal.

