Young Thug Pops the Question to Singer Mariah The Scientist at Atlanta Show, Turning Concert Into Proposal Moment

Young Thug turned his Hometown Hero concert in Atlanta into a proposal last night when he popped the question to Mariah The Scientist.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 16), Thugger was in his ATL stomping grounds to hit the stage for the Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends concert at State Farm Arena. During the event, the rapper performed his hits and welcomed artists to do the same. Quavo, T.I., Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign and YKNeice were among the rappers who came through to support Thug.

Mariah graced the stage as well to perform her own smash "Burning Blue." After she was done performing, she yelled, "I love you," to the crowd. Moments later, Thug dropped down on one and the words "Will You Marry Me?" appeared on the big screen behind him. The crowd erupted in cheers.

He presented her with a beautiful ring and the two embraced while Thug seemed to speak into her ear briefly. He stood up and asked her, "What you say then?" Mariah's response: "I guess I'm getting married."

Mariah spoke marriage into existence. Last week (Dec. 13), during an interview with Angie Martinez at Power 105.1's Powerhouse concert, she opened up about her desire to tie the knot. "I want to be married," the singer shared. "That’s my plan. I can't speak for everybody. That's my plan, though. I want a baby. I want at least one. I'll start with that and see how I can manage."

Thug, 34, and Mariah, 28, began dating in 2021, and have been through many ups and downs, including his highly publicized RICO trial and a cheating scandal. Though they briefly split earlier this year, the two rekindled their romance and look to have a happy ending as a newly engaged couple.

Watch Young Thug Propose to Mariah The Scientist