Young Thug Battles Sadness as Close Relationships Crumble

Young Thug is opening up about his emotional state and admits that he's sad about not winning with the people he wants to.

On Sept. 27, a day after appearing on The Pivot Podcast and revealing he is depressed, Thugger shared more thoughts on social media.

"I did a lot of taking up for people all over this world, and so far I’ve yet to see someone take up for me good tho," he posted on X. "I feel like I’m not winning with the people I’m suppose to be winning with....Sad again."

He added, "Lost so many people I loved some to betrayal...A therapist can’t heal this sh*t...I need real love in my face...Peace and blessings on my face."

In a video later shared on social media, Thug again talked about having bouts of mixed emotions.

"What you know about being happy and sad?" he said. "Some days I'm vulnerable, some days I'm elated."

Young Thug seems to be at a crossroads in his career following his release from prison almost a year ago and the recent upheaval between his YSL crew. During an interview on the Perspektives podcast with Bank on Sept. 6, Thug opened up about not feeling whole musically because he no longer has Gunna by his side following their fallout.

"I just don't got my twin," Thug responded when asked why he hadn't put out his album yet. "I don't go my friends. I'm f**ked up."

During Thug's recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he also spoke about how the aftermath of his leaked jail calls showed him who was there for him and who wasn't. He listed Lil Baby, Drake and 21 Savage as people who stuck by his side.

Thug finally released his latest album, UY Scuti, on Sept. 26. The project featured guest appearances from 21 Savage, Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby and others.

See Young Thug's Tweets and the Video of Him Explaining His Mental State